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Lukashenko Sends Condolences to Venezuela over Loss of Life in Earthquake
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of condolences to Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez over the numerous casualties and destruction caused by the powerful earthquake, BelTA reports.
"It is with deep pain and great concern for the brotherly Venezuelan people that Belarus learned of the terrible tragedy that has befallen the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. In these difficult times, we offer our most sincere words of support to all the people of Venezuela, especially the victims of this merciless disaster, who have lost loved ones and been left homeless. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the message reads.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the people and leadership of Belarus have been and remain reliable friends of Venezuela, ready to come to its aid in difficult times. "You can always count on us," the Belarusian leader assured.