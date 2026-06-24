Lukashenko Sends Condolences to Venezuela over Loss of Life in Earthquake

"It is with deep pain and great concern for the brotherly Venezuelan people that Belarus learned of the terrible tragedy that has befallen the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. In these difficult times, we offer our most sincere words of support to all the people of Venezuela, especially the victims of this merciless disaster, who have lost loved ones and been left homeless. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the message reads.