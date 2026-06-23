IOC approves amendments to Olympic Charter on political neutrality

The amendments aim to ensure political neutrality and protect the movement from governmental, cultural, social, and economic pressure. Paragraph 5 of the Olympic Charter now states that "sports organizations within the Olympic Movement are obliged to maintain neutrality at all times."

"We are committed to protecting one of the most unique aspects of the Olympic Games – the opportunity for athletes from every corner of the world to compete peacefully. This is only possible when sport remains a neutral space where every athlete is welcome, where everyone is treated with equal respect, and where people can come together despite differences. Participation must be determined by sporting achievement, not politics," emphasized IOC President Kirsty Coventry.