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Minsk and the Minsk Region are hosting the 13th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia. As per tradition, it will last two days. Dialogue platforms will feature discussions on sociological research and analysis from Belarus and Russia, aimed at deepening understanding of the needs and interests of Belarusian and Russian citizens.

From Russia approximately 700 delegates will participate: heads of federal and regional governments, representatives of the business community, as well as cultural, scientific, and public associations.

For the convenience of guests, over 100 volunteers will be involved, and as part of the cultural program, 30 tour guides and museum staff will showcase the best of the Minsk Region.

On the first day of the forum, 10 thematic sections will be held, focusing on the development of economic cooperation, from industrial cooperation to social policy, education, and healthcare.

Fact Dozens of new agreements and roadmaps are planned to be signed on the sidelines of the forum. The total value of these agreements could exceed 900 million rubles.

In 2025, the two countries reached a new all-time high in mutual trade in goods and services, reaching over $60 billion. Furthermore, the implementation of joint industrial projects is a key area of allied cooperation with the Belarusian capital. Twenty-six import-substituting production projects are underway.

The first Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia was held 12 years ago in Minsk. In 2025, Nizhny Novgorod hosted the event. As a result, over a hundred contracts worth 750 million Belarusian rubles were signed.