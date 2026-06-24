Venezuela rocked by devastating earthquake

A powerful earthquake has struck Venezuela. Dozens of buildings were severely damaged and collapsed, and the international airport in Caracas was closed.

The destruction affected entire neighborhoods: half a residential block collapsed in Maiquetí, while high-rise buildings and houses were completely destroyed in Caracas. Ceilings collapsed in shopping centers and stores, trapping people in parking lots.

Harrowing footage from Venezuelan airports hit by the earthquake: part of the ceiling collapsed, panicked people trying to flee into the streets, and dozens of people injured by falling structures.

A state of emergency has been declared in the country.