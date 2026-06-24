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Venezuela rocked by devastating earthquake
A powerful earthquake has struck Venezuela. Dozens of buildings were severely damaged and collapsed, and the international airport in Caracas was closed.
The destruction affected entire neighborhoods: half a residential block collapsed in Maiquetí, while high-rise buildings and houses were completely destroyed in Caracas. Ceilings collapsed in shopping centers and stores, trapping people in parking lots.
Harrowing footage from Venezuelan airports hit by the earthquake: part of the ceiling collapsed, panicked people trying to flee into the streets, and dozens of people injured by falling structures.
A state of emergency has been declared in the country.
Authorities are urging citizens not to return to their homes due to the risk of aftershocks. There are casualties, although the exact number of fatalities is not yet known: the aftermath of the disaster has not yet begun. Due to the Venezuelan earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued for Puerto Rico.