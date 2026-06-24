12,700 German Companies Went Bankrupt in First Half of 2026

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\In the first half of the year, 12,700 companies went bankrupt in Germany. According to the credit bureau Creditreform, the number of bankruptcies has increased by almost 8% compared to 2025. This has not been seen since 2013.

Losses due to corporate bankruptcies in the first half of the year amounted to €28.5 billion. 165,000 jobs were at risk.