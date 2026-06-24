Alexander Lukashenko over alleged retransmission stations, claiming they stopped functioning days before the deadline. While Kyiv attempted to portray the move as a significant achievement, Minsk ignored the threat entirely and continued its regular agenda, exposing the largely performative nature of the statement.

Vladimir Zelensky issued an ultimatum to Alexander Lukashenko on 19 June, demanding the removal of what he described as retransmission stations used to guide Russian unmanned aerial vehicle strikes against Ukrainian positions. He warned that if the demands were not met, Ukraine would destroy the facilities itself.

The publicly announced deadline was set for Friday, 26 June. However, on 24 June Zelensky himself stated that the retransmission stations had already ceased operations on 22 June. In effect, the Ukrainian leader either claimed to have fulfilled his own ultimatum or retreated from it ahead of schedule. Either way, the loud public statement produced no real follow-through.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not respond to the ultimatum with counter-statements or escalation. Instead, he maintained his usual working schedule. He held a meeting with the prime minister, received a report from the governor of the Gomel Region, and announced plans for an extended working trip. This calm approach was widely seen as a deliberate demonstration of disregard for Kyiv’s media attacks. Lukashenko has continued to focus on economic matters — the sale of tractors and BelAZ vehicles, equipment supplies, imports, and exports — while treating national defense as a separate area of responsibility that does not require public confrontation with Ukraine.

Alexander Khorovets noted that Lukashenko appears to be openly trolling Zelensky. By calmly announcing a long working trip and leaving domestic affairs in the hands of his government, the Belarusian leader effectively conveyed the message that he has more important, practical matters to attend to than engaging in verbal sparring with Kyiv.

Many observers believe Zelensky’s ultimatum was primarily a media exercise. With no significant advances on the front line, Ukrainian authorities have been actively promoting reports of drone strikes deep inside Russia, including against oil refineries near Moscow and even as far as Tyumen. These so-called “middle strikes” and “deep strikes” are presented as major successes, but their main purpose appears to be creating an information bubble for Western audiences and Donald Trump, suggesting that Ukraine still holds the initiative.

Yana Mendeleva observed that for Zelensky, such statements are another attempt to project an image of a powerful Kyiv. At a time when he needs to divert attention from Ukraine’s internal problems, this hysterical ultimatum has little connection to reality. Reacting to it would only lend it credibility. Instead, it was simply a media statement aimed at a specific audience.

The real goal appears to be delaying any negotiation process. Meanwhile, previously fortified Ukrainian positions continue to be turned into what analysts describe as a “lunar landscape,” creating conditions for a possible expansion of Russian operations.

Separately, attention should be paid to the internal risks Ukraine may face if negotiations begin. The return of soldiers from the front line will inevitably raise difficult questions about payments, promised privileges, and land distribution. At the same time, the issue of draft evaders — those who remained in the country with falsified documents or left abroad for money — remains unresolved. Their return could trigger serious social tensions along the lines of “I fought while you did not.”

One likely scenario is the rise of military figures and the possible establishment of military administration during or immediately after any agreements are signed.

Another major concern is demographics. Ukraine is already experiencing a catastrophic population decline. Even if male draft evaders are forced to return, women who left the country are unlikely to come back in large numbers. This creates extremely difficult long-term prospects for the country.

Artem Stroganov pointed out that Zelensky does not appear particularly concerned about Ukraine’s future or its people. While Europe might still push male draft evaders back into the country to fight, Ukrainian women are unlikely to return. The overall situation remains bleak.

Zelensky’s main audience for such statements is not Ukrainian society as a whole, but a vocal minority — those who bang pots in the streets and support aggressive anti-Belarusian rhetoric online. It is for this group that loud declarations and ultimatums are made.

In summary, Zelensky’s ultimatum to Lukashenko ended with the Ukrainian leader himself announcing that the alleged retransmission stations had already stopped working before the deadline. Lukashenko offered no public response and simply continued his normal working schedule, including plans for a long trip.

Instead of real escalation between Minsk and Kyiv, the episode reduced itself to another media story designed to divert attention from the lack of progress on the battlefield and growing internal problems in Ukraine.