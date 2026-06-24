Innovative and technological development plays a key role in ensuring the sustainable economic development of the Union State. This was stated by Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly on International Affairs and National Security of Belarus, on the sidelines of the forum held at the Great Stone Industrial Park on June 25.

He noted that the Union State's strategy for scientific and technological development through 2035 is currently being implemented at the Union State level. Over the course of this cooperation, more than 60 joint programs have been implemented. Work is currently underway on 27 Union State programs in areas such as microelectronics, mechanical engineering, space technology, medicine, and agriculture. The Union State focuses on further industrial cooperation.

Sergei Aleinik:

"Today, Belarusian products are supplied to 78 regions of the Russian Federation. Eleven multi-brand centers have been established, operating in many regions. We plan to open four more multi-brand centers by the end of 2026. Extensive work is underway in machine tool manufacturing, innovative mechanical engineering, and microelectronics."

"I believe the programs can be expanded in the near future. The work will continue—that's the main outcome we discussed today. This work will be carried out for the sake of the sovereignty of the two countries, for the sake of establishing the Union State as an active participant in international processes—economic, political, scientific, agricultural, and entrepreneurial," said Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.