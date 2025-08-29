Lukashenko States That Path of Development in Favor of China Was Strategically Correct for Belarus

On the eve of his 16th visit to China, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko granted an exclusive interview to China Media Group, in which he detailed the origins, dynamics, and strategic significance of Belarus-China relations.

Throughout his presidency, Lukashenko has visited China a total of 15 times, with his next visit scheduled for the end of August 2025.

"The first time I visited the People's Republic of China, I was a deputy," he recalled. "After returning from China, I proposed to the parliament that we should closely monitor how China develops. The country is close to us in terms of development, but at that time, Belarusian opposition was pro-Western and nationalist. It was a small minority in parliament, but the loudest, and they took the lead. They shouted that China’s path was unacceptable for Belarus," he remembered.

Nevertheless, observing processes across the post-Soviet space, Lukashenko drew strategic conclusions and turned his attention to China: "The People's Republic of China was very friendly with the Soviet Union. At that time, the country replicated many of our initiatives. But everything we proposed was dismantled in our countries, while China successfully adapted it, incorporating much of its own, and created the powerful China we see today. I suggested to the Belarusian people that we partially adopt the development model of the Chinese Republic, and today I am convinced that I was right."

Speaking about the current state of relations, the Belarusian leader characterized Belarus as "the only window to Europe," which China can and successfully does utilize: "This is beneficial for us, and even more so for China. That’s why we are continuously expanding our cooperation, and new directions keep emerging."

He also noted that initially, Belarus shared its experience and personnel with China where possible. However, today, roles in some areas have become more mutually complementary.