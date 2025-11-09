Lukashenko Tasks MFA with Organizing Negotiations to Normalize Border Situation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has reviewed reports from the Chairman of the State Border Committee General Konstantin Molostov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov, and Chairman of the KGB General Ivan Tertel regarding the situation at the Belarus-Lithuania and Belarus-Poland borders. This was reported by BELTA, citing the presidential press service.

“It was learned that Lithuanian authorities have proposed measures to resolve the situation at the Belarus-Lithuania border. In this regard, the President instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to organize negotiations on normalizing the situation and restoring full operation of border crossing points on the joint border, with the participation of Lithuanian authorized representatives responsible for this area,” the press service said.