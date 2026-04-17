Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has delivered a blunt response to Western speculation about political succession, declaring that the choice of the country’s next leader belongs exclusively to the Belarusian people.

In his interview with RT, the journalist raised questions frequently asked in the West: whether every citizen in Belarus has the right to aspire to the presidency, or whether such ambitions are punished — and what will become of the country “after Lukashenko.”

“Only foolish people in the West can reason this way,” Lukashenko said dismissively.

He emphasised that the decision rests solely with the electorate.

“The people will decide, and that is how it will be. I remember when I was first elected — it was the decision of the Belarusian people. I received 80.3 percent of the votes,” he recalled. “The nation stood like a wall behind me.”

Lukashenko added that he remains committed to following the will of the people.

“If the people don’t want it, you can’t force affection — as the saying goes,” he noted.