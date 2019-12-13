3.42 RUB
Lukashenko to be reported on corn yield at his small homeland
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is visiting his small homeland, Shklov District, on 11 October. The focus is on agricultural topics, BELTA reports.
The head of state will be reported on the yield of domestic and foreign varieties of grain corn. Demonstration and production experiments were carried out in Shklov District to assess the biological yield of corn grain of Belarusian and foreign hybrids in 2024. For this, 12 hybrids were cultivated, 6 of which were domestically bred.
