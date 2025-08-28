Lukashenko to Go on Working Visit to People's Republic of China

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4efa24e-8882-4b43-8aa2-45988f6cc384/conversions/0df0aa59-60c6-41d2-8d8f-c2784be6f5b5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4efa24e-8882-4b43-8aa2-45988f6cc384/conversions/0df0aa59-60c6-41d2-8d8f-c2784be6f5b5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4efa24e-8882-4b43-8aa2-45988f6cc384/conversions/0df0aa59-60c6-41d2-8d8f-c2784be6f5b5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4efa24e-8882-4b43-8aa2-45988f6cc384/conversions/0df0aa59-60c6-41d2-8d8f-c2784be6f5b5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will go on a working visit to the People's Republic of China, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of the Belarusian state will take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1, which will be the largest one in the history of the association.

In his speech at the session of the SCO Council of Heads of State, Alexander Lukashenko will voice the proposals of the Belarusian side on the further development of multifaceted cooperation within the "Shanghai family" and will outline key issues requiring the increased focus.

It is expected that among the most important documents, the heads of state will adopt the Tianjin Declaration and approve the SCO development strategy for the next 10 years - until 2035. In addition, it is planned to consider a number of other matters in the areas of security, economic and humanitarian cooperation, make relevant decisions, joint statements and sign interstate agreements.

The President of Belarus will also take part in the summit in the "SCO Plus" format. The participants of the event will be joined by the heads of observer states, international organizations, and distinguished guests invited by the Chinese presiding side. In total, there will be more than three dozen heads of state and heads of international organizations.

At the invitation of the PRC leadership, on September 3 in Beijing, Alexander Lukashenko will participate in the festive events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II. Alexander Lukashenko will attend the parade that will be held at Tiananmen Square.