Brussels is insisting on prolonging military hostilities in Ukraine. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, according to BELTA, citing the newspaper Izvestia.

"Brussels bureaucrats do not support America's peace initiatives. They have decided that Ukraine must continue the conflict," Orbán said in a video message posted on Facebook.

The Hungarian PM also noted that efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to bring about a resolution have been unsuccessful. "Unfortunately, despite President Trump's efforts, we are not emerging from the war — we are moving deeper into it," Orbán declared, emphasizing Budapest’s opposition to prolonging the hostilities.