Lukashenko to hold talks with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam Tho Lam

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, will engage in high-level talks with To Lâm, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The meeting is scheduled for May 12 in Minsk, coinciding with To Lâm’s official visit to Belarus on May 11-12, as reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

The negotiations are set to take place within the walls of the Independence Palace, both in narrow and extended formats. The primary focus will be on fostering the development of strategic cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam across key sectors, including economics, politics, and humanitarian affairs.

At the heart of the discussions will be the implementation of concrete projects outlined in the developing roadmap aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration. The agenda also includes exploring prospects for expanding joint efforts across a broad spectrum of initiatives.

Following these high-level talks, it is planned to sign several documents designed to cement the strategic nature of the bilateral partnership.