Lukashenko to Oman's Minister of Culture: We are very interested in your country
Belarus and Oman have become not just partners but friends. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with Crown Prince - Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al-Said, BelTA informs.
Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Agency is also among the participants of the meeting.
"I believe that following my visit to your beautiful country, we have become not just partners, but friends. We exchange many proposals on how to build our cooperation. We are very interested in your country." the head of state said.
He emphasized that the priority is given to trade and economic cooperation. Belarus is especially interested in using Oman's port infrastructure to jointly promote trade with other countries, including Africa.