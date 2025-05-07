Lukashenko to participate in festive events in Moscow and Minsk on Victory Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0550798c-e118-467d-9c36-91eb805bd5e1/conversions/7f22f5b5-35e0-403b-bb72-220a411577b5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0550798c-e118-467d-9c36-91eb805bd5e1/conversions/7f22f5b5-35e0-403b-bb72-220a411577b5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0550798c-e118-467d-9c36-91eb805bd5e1/conversions/7f22f5b5-35e0-403b-bb72-220a411577b5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0550798c-e118-467d-9c36-91eb805bd5e1/conversions/7f22f5b5-35e0-403b-bb72-220a411577b5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On May 9, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the festive events in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held in Minsk and Moscow, BelTA reports.

The head of state has left for Russia on a working visit, where on May 9 he will attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow together with other foreign leaders. Belarusian military will also march in parade formation on Red Square.