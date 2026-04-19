Lukashenko Warns US Against Any War with Cuba

MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a sharp warning to the United States: any military adventure against Cuba would end badly for Washington and could draw in other powers in unpredictable ways.

In his interview with RT, reported by state news agency BELTA, the president said: “If you still decide to climb into Cuba and start fighting the Cubans, history tells us one thing — you won’t like it. There will be states that will quietly and calmly support Cuba. And what this will turn into is hard to predict.”

Lukashenko pointed out that, unlike Iran, Cuba lies in America’s immediate neighbourhood. “Cuba is right in your soft underbelly, not far from Donald Trump’s own home. Do you really need this?” he asked. “You don’t.”