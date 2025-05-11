Lukashenko: We are ready to resume supplies of our weapons to Vietnam

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5582640-4d07-4973-bb18-de602d729356/conversions/59fdf7fe-407f-48a4-832e-e32d04f765b8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5582640-4d07-4973-bb18-de602d729356/conversions/59fdf7fe-407f-48a4-832e-e32d04f765b8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5582640-4d07-4973-bb18-de602d729356/conversions/59fdf7fe-407f-48a4-832e-e32d04f765b8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5582640-4d07-4973-bb18-de602d729356/conversions/59fdf7fe-407f-48a4-832e-e32d04f765b8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is ready to resume supplies of military-industrial complex products to Vietnam. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his private talks with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, BelTA informs.

"Frankly, we can talk today that we have intensively cooperated with you in the field of military-industrial sector, supplies of weapons to Vietnam. If you are interested in this, we are ready to resume it," the head of state said.