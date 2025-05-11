3.67 BYN
Lukashenko: We are ready to resume supplies of our weapons to Vietnam
Belarus is ready to resume supplies of military-industrial complex products to Vietnam. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his private talks with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, BelTA informs.
"Frankly, we can talk today that we have intensively cooperated with you in the field of military-industrial sector, supplies of weapons to Vietnam. If you are interested in this, we are ready to resume it," the head of state said.
He also invited Vietnamese partners to visit the MILEX-2025 exhibition that will be held in Minsk soon.