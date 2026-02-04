Lukashenko: We Are Ready to Supply Goods to Kazakhstan and Establish Joint Productions

The intensification of trade, support, and engagement on international platforms, alongside the creation of joint manufacturing ventures—these vital issues of bilateral cooperation were at the forefront of the meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Mäjilis Parliament, Erlan Koshonov.

Currently, a delegation of legislators is in Minsk on a comprehensive visit, which includes meetings in parliament and visits to various enterprises. The main message from the President was clear: Belarus is open to Kazakhstan and fully prepared to promote a shared economic agenda.

It might seem that parliamentarians are not directly involved in economic matters. However, their active stance and esteemed position within their country greatly facilitate the advancement of cooperation. Belarus and Kazakhstan’s ties stretch back to Soviet times. The President emphasized repeatedly during the meeting the importance of maintaining old friendships, recognizing their enduring value.

Erlan Koshonov, one of the speakers representing the now-bicameral Kazakh Parliament, is on an official visit at the invitation of Belarusian lawmakers—a rare occurrence in recent times. The strength of parliamentary diplomacy will undoubtedly benefit both Minsk and Astana, especially given the absence of fundamental disagreements between the two nations.

"We see the development of our world in the same way. We are supporters of multipolarity. We want the new countries that emerged, including after the breakup of the Union (Soviet Union), to remain sovereign and independent. You are well aware of this, and so is your President," stated the Head of State.

Lukashenko also highlighted Kazakhstan’s assistance in Belarus’s accession as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization:

"You have helped us immensely. I primarily turned to my Kazakh friends. They not only supported us but also helped us in our dealings with other countries to secure that support."

"We are deeply grateful to you, and we remember well that both Kazakhstan and Belarus are members of numerous international and regional organizations—from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to the global United Nations. We stand together where our interests lie, demonstrating our shared approach to solving global and regional issues," the President underscored.

Erlan Koshonov, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Mäjilis Parliament:

"Every time I visit, what immediately strikes me is the order—both on the streets and in the development of Minsk. It changes constantly. The most remarkable thing, whether summer or winter, is the cleanliness. The level of organization and urban improvement is characteristic of Belarus. These are your merits," he said, addressing Lukashenko.

He conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, who asked him to pass on his regards. Kazakhstan highly appreciates Belarus’s significant contribution to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Lukashenko proposed accelerating the development of interregional cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Particularly as both countries prepare for a thematic forum—an experience Belarus already has with Russia—such initiatives promise substantial economic dividends and will stimulate mutual trade. Closer collaboration between Belarusian and Kazakh regions could serve as a powerful engine for trade and economic growth.

"I once dreamed that Belarus and Kazakhstan would approach a billion dollars in mutual trade. Today, according to estimates, it has already exceeded that—by several billion—but there is still much room for growth," the leader of Belarus remarked.

Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus produces more than half of what it can consume domestically across all sectors. The surplus is ready for export, including to Kazakhstan.

"We are a machine-building nation with a strong agricultural sector—precisely what Kazakhstan needs. We are prepared not only to supply goods, which are well known, but also to establish joint production facilities—working together, moving forward in this direction," he affirmed.

The Belarusian delegation arrived in Minsk the day before and has already visited BELAZ. Currently, Kazakhstan hosts nearly a dozen joint manufacturing enterprises producing Belarusian machinery. Belarusian industrial giants actively seek to assert their interests in the region, as being on the ground simplifies cooperation, sales, and service.

Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten exporters of wheat—vast fields require reliable equipment, and the mining of coal and other minerals demands reputable machinery. The region draws interest not only from Belarus but also from major global players such as Russia, China, and the United States.

Discussing Central Asia, where Kazakhstan is located, Lukashenko noted:

"We are aware of the attention this part of our planet attracts. But, as an experienced person, I always advise my colleagues that finding friends abroad today is very difficult. Even if Kazakhstan or Belarus find new friends, it’s crucial not to lose old ones. Based on this philosophy, we are ready to cooperate with you in any field and in any form."

"We are not only interested in supplying BELAZ trucks but also in exporting our grain harvesting machinery and agricultural equipment," the President said.

He highlighted that Belarusian harvesters match foreign analogs in quality and is ready to prove this in practice. For example, on a large agricultural site in Kazakhstan—where vast grain fields are cultivated—Belarus is prepared to demonstrate the capabilities of its harvesters and other agricultural machinery.

"We need to find new ways to showcase our equipment, our people, and train those who will operate our machinery there. Only then will questions of which equipment is better become irrelevant," Lukashenko emphasized.

"I kindly urge you: let us not lose each other," the President concluded. "No country today, not even America, can develop independently of others. So I propose we do not lose each other in this crazy world."

A proven recipe for cooperation is building regional ties—an experience already successful with Russia and others, especially since parliamentarians are responsible for this.

"Both our governors and yours have substantial authority," Lukashenko noted. "They need to be involved in this process."

He pointed out that Erlan Koshonov, who previously served as Head of the Presidential Administration in Kazakhstan and was involved in personnel policy, understands how authority is distributed and how local leadership’s responsibilities are strengthened.

Lukashenko shared that in Belarus, regional heads also possess significant powers to develop interregional cooperation.

"We entrust our governors with more authority. Let them collaborate with colleagues from other countries—be it Russia or Kazakhstan. This interregional cooperation yields good results," he stated.

Belarus and Kazakhstan are jointly preparing for a thematic forum on interregional cooperation. Lukashenko expressed his support for this idea and noted that Belarus has experience holding similar forums with Russia, as does Kazakhstan.

He cited the Belarus-Ukraine Regions Forum as an example:

"People remember when we gathered in Ukraine—our governors and theirs—and outlined pathways for cooperation. Not everything succeeded due to the turmoil in Ukraine, but we achieved quite a lot during that time," he said.

"Governors are central figures in both our countries. Their role is crucial, especially given the vast territories involved. We need to accelerate this process, develop it, and not be afraid of mid-level cooperation. That will make everything easier for us," he concluded.

Belarus remains open to Kazakhstan. Everyone hopes this visit will be special. The day’s negotiations also included contacts in the House of Representatives. Lawmakers have maintained connections for many years—these are confirmed by concrete actions.

Igor Sergeenko, Chairman of Belarus’s House of Representatives: