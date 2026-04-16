“Mindless Adventure”: Lukashenko Says Middle East Conflict Exposed America’s Limits

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sharply criticised Washington’s Middle East policy, calling the conflict a reckless and thoughtless gamble that has laid bare the true boundaries of American power. In a wide-ranging interview with RT’s Rick Sanchez — host of the hugely popular “Sanchez Effect” programme — Lukashenko addressed a broad spectrum of issues: his meeting with Donald Trump, the prospects of a “grand deal,” nuclear weapons, the 2020 elections, Belarus-EU relations, and, above all, the situation in the Middle East.

“The United States is not all-powerful, and Donald Trump has shown the whole world the real face of America,” the Belarusian leader declared. “The Middle East conflict has become a mindless adventure for Washington.”

Lukashenko stressed that, for all its might, the United States remains a superpower — but not a “superforce.” The events in Iran proved this beyond doubt, he said, and the lesson has been noted not only by Belarus but by China, America’s declared strategic rival.

“If the Americans couldn’t handle Iran, they certainly won’t handle China,” Lukashenko warned. “Don’t poke the dragon. China possesses a power that the United States will never be able to overcome.” He issued a similar caution regarding Russia: “Russia is a vast territory. Their missiles will run out long before Russia’s land does. Iran has already shown them that.”

The president expressed cautious optimism that Washington may finally be learning this reality. “The American leadership has understood that they are a superpower, but not a superforce. That is the main takeaway,” he said. “There is hope that, having realised this, the Americans will begin to take into account not only China and Russia, but the interests of other nations as well.”

“You Americans must stop and understand that besides your own interests — Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, the Panama Canal and so on — there are other countries in the Western Hemisphere that also have their own legitimate interests,” Lukashenko added.

He credited Donald Trump with an important, if unintended, service to global stability. “Despite certain stupidities and impulsiveness, Trump has done a great deal to bring about a future of universal peace. He showed the entire world that the United States is not omnipotent. Their capabilities are not limitless. This situation may force Americans to start respecting other countries’ interests — and that means a brighter future is not far off.”

Belarus’s multi-vector policy is driven by economics, not geopolitics

When asked about Belarus’s multi-vector foreign policy, Lukashenko was unequivocal: it stems directly from the needs of the Belarusian economy and serves the interests of the Belarusian people.

He acknowledged occasional criticism from Russia over Minsk’s dialogue with Washington, but firmly rejected any suggestion of disloyalty. “If someone in Russia reproaches me for talking to the Americans, I can ask them: are you not talking to the Americans yourselves? Of course you are. But I am not conducting dialogue with the Americans against Russia or against China,” he stated.

“On our very first meeting I told them: Russia and China are not just our long-standing partners — they are our friends. When the West imposed sanctions on us, it was China and Russia that opened their doors and essentially saved us. Why on earth should I now conduct any policy against them?”

Lukashenko emphasised that the Union State treaty with Russia remains sacred and is being carefully developed “as if walking on thin ice.” He is well aware, he said, that the West has long tried to turn former Soviet republics against Russia — a tactic he believes Volodymyr Zelensky understood perfectly.

The president also spoke candidly about how the West views him personally: “No matter what negotiations the West holds with me, I understand perfectly well that I am not their darling. They would happily chew me up and spit me out. But as President of this country and of the Belarusian people, I am obliged to proceed from the interests of the nation, not my own.”

The curse of “temporary workers” in Western politics

Returning to the question of trust in political leaders, Rick Sanchez noted the deep crisis of electoral support facing most Western European politicians. Lukashenko once again pointed to the fundamental flaw he sees in many of them:

“They are temporary workers. They come, grab what they can, and leave — that is the basis of their politics. They do not think about the people of France, Germany or anywhere else. And that is their tragedy. They used to lecture us — Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and others. Now they should be coming to us to learn. But they refuse to learn or draw any conclusions.”

He applied the same verdict to Donald Trump: “He is a temporary worker with only four years. What can he achieve in four years? Nothing of substance. That is why a president needs time.”