3.73 BYN
2.87 BYN
3.38 BYN
"No money without results" - Lukashenko outlines main principle of scientists' remuneration
At a meeting on the draft decree on improving scientific activity, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that funding for scientific activity and scientists' remuneration should primarily depend on results, BELTA reports.
"After reviewing the draft decree, I have many questions. And I would like to discuss these issues with you. But at the meeting (the meeting on the development of science and the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on November 21, 2025 – Ed.), we agreed that if we're talking about money and payment, then there's only one mechanism: pay for results. If there's a result, we pay. If there's no result, there won't be any money. No matter how our undoubtedly intelligent scientists present this issue," the head of state emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko asked for a report on how the draft decree ensures the achievement of the goals and the proposed tools.
In addition to Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the meeting participants included Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration; Vasily Gerasimov, Chairman of the State Control Committee; Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich; Education Minister Andrei Ivanets; and Finance Minister Vladislav Tatarinovich.