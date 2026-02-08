"No money without results" - Lukashenko outlines main principle of scientists' remuneration

"After reviewing the draft decree, I have many questions. And I would like to discuss these issues with you. But at the meeting (the meeting on the development of science and the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on November 21, 2025 – Ed.), we agreed that if we're talking about money and payment, then there's only one mechanism: pay for results. If there's a result, we pay. If there's no result, there won't be any money. No matter how our undoubtedly intelligent scientists present this issue," the head of state emphasized.