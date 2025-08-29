President Alexander Lukashenko outlines key areas where Belarus ready to work with China

He emphasized that Belarus was among the first to embrace China's Belt and Road Initiative, recognizing early on that it was not merely a set of lofty words but a concrete opportunity with tangible prospects for the economy and its people. Over the years, cooperation with China has yielded noticeable results.

The President specifically highlighted the Great Stone Industrial Park, which Chinese President Xi Jinping describes as the “pearl” of the Belt and Road Initiative. "It was extremely important for me that the park not become just a logistics hub but a true cluster for high-tech industries. Today, it is a working platform where enterprises with modern technologies, digital solutions, and innovative approaches are being established. This is where skills are developed, new jobs are created, and the future of the economy is being shaped," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko