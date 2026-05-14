President: All conditions created in Belarus for building strong and healthy nation

President of Belarus: All conditions have been created in the country for building a strong and healthy nation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated workers and veterans of physical education and sports on their professional holiday. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

The head of state noted that this day is a celebration for Olympic champions and aspiring athletes, industry workers, and millions of active lifestyle enthusiasts.

To workers and veterans of physical education and sports of the Republic of Belarus

Dear friends!

Congratulations on Physical Education and Sports Day.

This is a holiday for Olympic champions and aspiring athletes, industry workers, and millions of active lifestyle enthusiasts.

The country has created all the conditions for physical education and sports, and for building a strong and healthy nation. The numerous victories of our athletes at major world championships inspire pride in Belarus and contribute to the patriotic education of young people.

This is thanks to the thousands of specialists who are building on the glorious traditions of national sports and the mass physical education movement.

I thank the industry's workers and veterans for their professionalism and dedication.

I wish you high spirits, inexhaustible energy, peace, kindness, and new achievements.

Alexander Lukashenko,