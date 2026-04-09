President of Belarus Calls for Not Forgetting Palestine amid the Middle East Conflict

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1b669-3cfc-48e7-aba5-8e069afc8ded/conversions/0293beee-f2ee-44e2-9fdc-8c899b0bf11e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1b669-3cfc-48e7-aba5-8e069afc8ded/conversions/0293beee-f2ee-44e2-9fdc-8c899b0bf11e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1b669-3cfc-48e7-aba5-8e069afc8ded/conversions/0293beee-f2ee-44e2-9fdc-8c899b0bf11e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1b669-3cfc-48e7-aba5-8e069afc8ded/conversions/0293beee-f2ee-44e2-9fdc-8c899b0bf11e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

While seeking a resolution to the conflict surrounding Iran, it is important not to forget the Palestinian issue. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors, including Palestinian diplomat Kamal Al-Shahra, BelTA reports.

"The world's attention is naturally focused on the Middle East and the Persian Gulf these days. While seeking a resolution to the conflict surrounding Iran, it is important not to forget the Palestinian issue," the head of state emphasized.