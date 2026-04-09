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President of Belarus Calls for Not Forgetting Palestine amid the Middle East Conflict
While seeking a resolution to the conflict surrounding Iran, it is important not to forget the Palestinian issue. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors, including Palestinian diplomat Kamal Al-Shahra, BelTA reports.
"The world's attention is naturally focused on the Middle East and the Persian Gulf these days. While seeking a resolution to the conflict surrounding Iran, it is important not to forget the Palestinian issue," the head of state emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Palestine have maintained a friendly dialogue for many years. "We have watched with pain the events in the Gaza Strip, which have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians, including children. It is necessary to achieve a complete cessation of violence and expand the capacity for delivering humanitarian aid to the region," the President said.