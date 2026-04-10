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President of Belarus confirms participation in upcoming Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President of Belarus confirms participation in upcoming Victory Day Parade in Moscownews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78f45771-cae3-443f-a535-04a9997e3b02/conversions/141d1571-1899-4a2a-a7ee-6882d5ed8590-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78f45771-cae3-443f-a535-04a9997e3b02/conversions/141d1571-1899-4a2a-a7ee-6882d5ed8590-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78f45771-cae3-443f-a535-04a9997e3b02/conversions/141d1571-1899-4a2a-a7ee-6882d5ed8590-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78f45771-cae3-443f-a535-04a9997e3b02/conversions/141d1571-1899-4a2a-a7ee-6882d5ed8590-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his participation in the upcoming Victory Day Parade in Moscow. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
This year marks the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Victory Day Parade on Red Square traditionally takes place on May 9.