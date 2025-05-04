President of Belarus congratulates print media employees on professional holiday

"I congratulate you on Print Media Day - a holiday of professionals and true patriots who have devoted themselves to journalism and printing. Every day keeping your finger on the pulse, you demonstrate the power and spiritual wealth of the Belarusian printed word, which covers objectively and responsibly the life of the country and the world in all its diversity. You are able to find important things in everyday life, to provide a simple explanation about the complicated matters, to get competent opinion and help in solving acute problems, creating a true chronicle of modern Belarus," the letter of greetings reads.