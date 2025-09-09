Ryzhenkov Comments on Poland's Closure of Border with Belarus

The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Maxim Ryzhenkov, gave a comment to journalists regarding the situation of Poland closing its border with Belarus, BelTA writes.

He stated that this step is anti-popular, directed against ordinary people who were planning their trips.

According to him, this is also a manifestation of unfair competition. And the Poles just have punished themselves and their partners. In addition, this decision will obviously affect Poland's image in Belarus, naturally, not in a positive way.