Szijjarto: It's high time to return to common sense in building relations with Belarus

Recall that not only the economic, but also the information blockade continues from the EU towards our country. And all the more interesting is everything Szijjarto said within the walls of BT.

"Hungary has a clear position on sanctions and their impact. We have already adopted 18 packages of sanctions in the EU, they have harmed Europe and the European economy more than Belarus or Russia. This is obvious," said Peter Szijjarto. "Even among my fellow ministers in Europe, there is a clear opinion that sanctions are not working as planned. Let's say it frankly. Our position is simple: if you do something 18 times and it does not work, maybe you should stop doing it. But our European colleagues are sure that if we do the same thing for the 19th time, then for some reason it will work."