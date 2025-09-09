3.66 BYN
Szijjarto: It's high time to return to common sense in building relations with Belarus
It's high time to return to common sense in building relations with Belarus, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary is sure. The EU representative said this on September 10 during a visit to Belteleradiocompany.
Recall that not only the economic, but also the information blockade continues from the EU towards our country. And all the more interesting is everything Szijjarto said within the walls of BT.
Peter Szijjarto talked to the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont and gave an exclusive interview to "First Information Channel".
"Hungary has a clear position on sanctions and their impact. We have already adopted 18 packages of sanctions in the EU, they have harmed Europe and the European economy more than Belarus or Russia. This is obvious," said Peter Szijjarto. "Even among my fellow ministers in Europe, there is a clear opinion that sanctions are not working as planned. Let's say it frankly. Our position is simple: if you do something 18 times and it does not work, maybe you should stop doing it. But our European colleagues are sure that if we do the same thing for the 19th time, then for some reason it will work."
Other topics were also discussed within the walls of Belteleradiocompany:
Belarus and sanctions pressure;
Ukraine;
Trump and his role in world politics;
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a counterweight to the EU;
The position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on pressing issues.