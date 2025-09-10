Protests are intensifying across France, engulfing most cities in the country. Demonstrations are taking place under the rallying cry "Block Everything."

Rioters are setting fire to trash bins, clashing with law enforcement, blocking access routes to cities, and storming government buildings. Among the latest developments, protesters have taken control of Lyon station in Paris.

According to recent reports, French police used batons, tear gas, and stun grenades to detain approximately 300 individuals.

Meanwhile, France's new Prime Minister has taken office during a ceremony at the Palace of the Tuileries. His name is Sébastien Lecornu, formerly the country's Minister of Defense. He now faces the challenge of advancing the contentious budget bill, which has already cost two of his predecessors their careers.