Hungarian Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade Péter Szijjártó described the European Union's sanctions policy against Belarus and Russia as an unequivocal failure.

"We have already imposed 18 rounds of sanctions, and they have caused more harm to Europe and its economy than to Belarus or Russia — that is obvious," stated the foreign minister. "Even among my ministerial colleagues across Europe, there is a prevailing belief that sanctions are not working as intended."

He expressed bewilderment at the stubbornness of European nations in persisting with this policy: "Our position is simple: if you do something 18 times in a row and it doesn't work, perhaps it's time to stop. Yet, our European colleagues are convinced that if we repeat the same actions a nineteenth time, somehow, they will suddenly succeed."

"I believe the sanctions policy is an utter failure. Look at the figures — see how much damage they have inflicted on us, on the European economy," Szijjártó emphasized.

The minister also underscored Hungary’s principled stance regarding the protection of key sectors: "Hungary has made it clear — we have red lines: energy, food security, pharmaceuticals — and we will not allow these areas to be subjected to sanctions." He added that Hungary will continue to defend its interests: "So far, we have succeeded, and you know what? We will never agree to sanctions that threaten our energy security."