Another provocation by Warsaw or the Kiev's attempt to drag Poland into a war? Prime Minister of the Polish regime Donald Tusk reported that he had received a report about a night incident, when allegedly Russian drones flew into the country's airspace - there is no confirmation of this.

According to him, the drones posed a threat, so they were destroyed. Tusk convened an emergency government meeting. According to Polish media, four airports were also temporarily suspended overnight.

Kiev quickly decided to take advantage of the situation. Even before the Polish authorities, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that it were Russian UAVs that had flown into Poland and called on the West to shoot them down over Ukrainian territory. Brussels also responded to the incident. Head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said that Russian drones were specially launched into Poland and that is why Europe should increase spending on supporting Ukraine.