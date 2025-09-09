Szijjártó: Minsk Guaranteed Necessary Oil Transit to Budapest

"Belarus is a crucial country in terms of Hungary’s energy supply. Approximately 73% of Hungary’s oil imports come via Belarus. Last year, Hungary received over 5 million tons of oil from Belarus, and this year, around 3 million tons. I want to underscore that without this oil, physically, it is impossible to supply Hungary with oil. This is not a political or ideological issue; it is a physical issue. In other words, reliably supplying Hungary with oil without Belarusian transit is impossible. Belarus has always been a reliable transit partner, never obstructing or increasing transit fees—in particular, by a factor of five, unlike another country, which is a member of the European Union. Today, the Minister assured me that Belarus continues to guarantee the transit of oil to Hungary."