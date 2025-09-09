3.66 BYN
Szijjártó: Minsk Guaranteed Necessary Oil Transit to Budapest
Minsk has assured Budapest of the necessary oil transit to Hungary. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó following negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart, Maksim Ryzhenkov.
Szijjártó emphasized that Hungary is a key supplier of energy resources, including oil, to Belarus.
Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Hungary:
"Belarus is a crucial country in terms of Hungary’s energy supply. Approximately 73% of Hungary’s oil imports come via Belarus. Last year, Hungary received over 5 million tons of oil from Belarus, and this year, around 3 million tons. I want to underscore that without this oil, physically, it is impossible to supply Hungary with oil. This is not a political or ideological issue; it is a physical issue. In other words, reliably supplying Hungary with oil without Belarusian transit is impossible. Belarus has always been a reliable transit partner, never obstructing or increasing transit fees—in particular, by a factor of five, unlike another country, which is a member of the European Union. Today, the Minister assured me that Belarus continues to guarantee the transit of oil to Hungary."
Szijjártó also highlighted that Belarusian and Hungarian authorities have established good relations not only at the level of foreign ministries but also between the states themselves. He stated that Hungary is ready to discuss measures to further strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation.