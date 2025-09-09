Leavitt: USA Tried to Warn Qatar About Attack

Qatar has classified Israel's strike on Doha as an act of state terrorism, stated the country's Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

According to him, a team of lawyers will be prepared to respond legally to Israel's attack. The Prime Minister noted that the strike targeted not only the Hamas headquarters but also residential buildings where civilians were located.

The situation was commented on by U.S. President Donald Trump on his social media. He stated that the strikes were a decision of the Israeli Prime Minister, not his own. Trump had a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, urging continued mediation to resolve the Gaza conflict, which Doha had interrupted due to Israel's actions. Statements were also made from the White House.

Caroline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary:

"The Trump administration was informed by U.S. military officials that Israel was attacking a Hamas cell located in one of Doha's districts, the capital of Qatar. Israel unilaterally bombed the territory of Qatar, a sovereign state and close U.S. ally that works very hard and takes risks with us. Obstructions to peace do not contribute to achieving Israel's or the United States' goals."

According to Leavitt, Trump immediately instructed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform Qatar about the impending attack, which was done. She also added that Trump considers Qatar an important ally and friend of the U.S. and deeply regrets the location of the strike. She further stated that the U.S. learned about the events in Doha from their own armed forces.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities stated that they conducted the operation without external assistance. However, Middle Eastern media report that the strike was coordinated with Washington and used intelligence data from the Pentagon.