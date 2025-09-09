Warsaw Confirms Belarus Notified Poland of UAV Approaching Its Borders

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/583c2b45-5fb4-4f92-96e7-3191c1aa95df/conversions/30fcf889-7889-44c9-bb05-f334c23b4f7e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/583c2b45-5fb4-4f92-96e7-3191c1aa95df/conversions/30fcf889-7889-44c9-bb05-f334c23b4f7e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/583c2b45-5fb4-4f92-96e7-3191c1aa95df/conversions/30fcf889-7889-44c9-bb05-f334c23b4f7e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/583c2b45-5fb4-4f92-96e7-3191c1aa95df/conversions/30fcf889-7889-44c9-bb05-f334c23b4f7e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed that Belarus notified Poland at night about drones approaching its borders, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, First Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Belarus Pavel Muraveiko reported that Belarus notified Poland and Lithuania at night about drones approaching their borders, and Warsaw notified Minsk about drones from the territory of Ukraine.