Warsaw Confirms Belarus Notified Poland of UAV Approaching Its Borders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed that Belarus notified Poland at night about drones approaching its borders, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, First Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Belarus Pavel Muraveiko reported that Belarus notified Poland and Lithuania at night about drones approaching their borders, and Warsaw notified Minsk about drones from the territory of Ukraine.
"As far as I know, there were such reports. Please, ask the Ministry of Defense for details," Sikorski said, answering a corresponding question.