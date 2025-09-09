Belarus Expresses Concern about Israeli Airstrikes on Qatar

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7ebd92b-cba9-46d4-bf37-4d683f6f839c/conversions/735aa30a-c309-40df-9b16-94f66ca223d2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7ebd92b-cba9-46d4-bf37-4d683f6f839c/conversions/735aa30a-c309-40df-9b16-94f66ca223d2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7ebd92b-cba9-46d4-bf37-4d683f6f839c/conversions/735aa30a-c309-40df-9b16-94f66ca223d2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7ebd92b-cba9-46d4-bf37-4d683f6f839c/conversions/735aa30a-c309-40df-9b16-94f66ca223d2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Republic of Belarus expressed concern over the Israeli strikes on the capital of Qatar, Doha. This was reported by the country's Foreign Ministry, BelTA informs.

"We are resolutely against attacks on the territory of sovereign states in violation of the UN Charter and international law. The attack on Qatar is all the more cynical since it was committed against a state that has long performed peacekeeping functions in order to free hostages and end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the ministry emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the international community's concern that such actions could increase regional tensions and negatively affect the search for ways to quickly cease fire in the Gaza Strip.

"There is no information about injured citizens of the Republic of Belarus. We strongly recommend that citizens in Doha follow the instructions of local authorities to unconditionally ensure personal safety and maintain contact with the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry urged.