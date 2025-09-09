3.66 BYN
Almost 20,000 Households in Berlin Remain Without Power Following High-Voltage Pole Arson
Berlin has experienced a power outage affecting nearly 20,000 households that has persisted for over a day, following the arson of high-voltage transmission poles. This information was reported by TASS, citing the electricity network operator Stromnetz Berlin.
In the early morning hours of September 9, a fire broke out on a high-voltage power line, damaging the poles and cables. As a result, nearly 50,000 households were left without electricity. Preliminary police reports indicate that the perpetrators used flammable substances, possibly gasoline. Law enforcement officials suggest that the arson may have been politically motivated, though no further details have been provided.
By the evening of September 9, electricity supply had been restored for approximately half of the roughly 50,000 affected consumers. Representatives of Stromnetz Berlin stated that repair work would be carried out to fully restore power. Full electricity restoration is expected by the evening of September 11.
Earlier, an unnamed group of "anarchists" claiming leftist political views took responsibility for the arson of the power line poles on an online platform. The activists targeted a technology park in Adlershof, where several tech companies operate. They alleged that these companies, which allegedly have ties to the military-industrial complex, including Israel, were the intended targets.