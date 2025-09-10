3.64 BYN
$400 Million Aid to Kyiv – U.S. Congress Approves Military Spending for 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The U.S. House of Representatives by a majority of votes has passed its own version of a defense spending bill for fiscal year 2026, including $400 million to support Ukraine.
Lawmakers also included a provision in the draft that would require the Pentagon to notify them if the U.S. administration decides to cancel or suspend aid to Kiev approved by the Congress.
More than 230 congressmen voted in favor of the document, but 196 voted against.