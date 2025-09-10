$400 Million Aid to Kyiv – U.S. Congress Approves Military Spending for 2026

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e86d398-877f-4f6b-876f-ab657bc3e9b5/conversions/c19822d1-f8ae-4ad9-8af8-ca00f28e3a07-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e86d398-877f-4f6b-876f-ab657bc3e9b5/conversions/c19822d1-f8ae-4ad9-8af8-ca00f28e3a07-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e86d398-877f-4f6b-876f-ab657bc3e9b5/conversions/c19822d1-f8ae-4ad9-8af8-ca00f28e3a07-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e86d398-877f-4f6b-876f-ab657bc3e9b5/conversions/c19822d1-f8ae-4ad9-8af8-ca00f28e3a07-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. House of Representatives by a majority of votes has passed its own version of a defense spending bill for fiscal year 2026, including $400 million to support Ukraine.

Lawmakers also included a provision in the draft that would require the Pentagon to notify them if the U.S. administration decides to cancel or suspend aid to Kiev approved by the Congress.