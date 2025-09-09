3.66 BYN
NATO Does Not Consider the Drone Incident on Polish Territory as Attack
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Western countries are attempting to escalate the situation regarding the drones that fell on Polish territory. The UK Ministry of Defense has proposed exploring options to strengthen NATO's air defense over Poland.
A U.S. representative within the alliance stated that Washington might enhance the defense of NATO countries and will "protect every inch of NATO territory." The German Defense Minister also made a statement, describing the drone incident as deliberate, claiming that Russia intentionally directed them toward Poland.
However, NATO itself has distanced itself from such rhetoric. The organization does not consider the incident as an attack.