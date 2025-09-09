According to Warsaw, the drones reported by the Polish authorities entered Polish territory from Ukraine. This was stated by the chargé d'affaires of Russia in Poland, Andrei Ordash, as reported by BELTA via RMF24.

The Russian embassy representative also noted that the Polish Foreign Ministry handed him a note of protest without providing any evidence of the Russian origin of the drones. According to him, Polish authorities are accustomed to unjustifiably accusing Moscow whenever a crisis or emergency occurs.

In response, Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that accusations from the EU and NATO against Russia, alleging provocations, are a daily occurrence.

"The leadership of the EU and NATO accuses Russia of provocations every day, often without even attempting to present any evidence," said the Kremlin spokesperson.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian side could have intentionally provoked an incident by launching a drone into Polish territory. **"There is no question that this could have been organized by Ukrainian authorities; they only specialize in such provocations," Azarov stated.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had no plans to strike targets on Polish territory. The ministry stated that the maximum range of the drones that crossed the Polish border does not exceed 700 km. They also expressed readiness to hold consultations with the Polish defense authorities on this matter.