Belarusian Defense Ministry reports destruction of lost UAVs by Belarusian air defense

The duty forces of Belarusian air defense continuously monitored the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that lost their course due to electronic warfare measures last night, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced, as reported by sputnik.by.

The agency stated that last night, there was an exchange of strikes between Russian Federation and Ukraine UAVs.

"Some of the lost drones were destroyed by Belarusian air defense forces over the territory of the republic," said Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defense.

As clarified by the Major General, from 23:00 on September 9 to 04:00 on September 10, the duty forces exchanged information about the aerial and radar situation with the duty forces of Poland and Lithuania through existing communication channels.

The Belarusian side notified neighboring countries about the approaching unknown aircraft, allowing Poland to respond promptly to the UAV activities by deploying its duty forces.

Muraveiko noted that Poland also informed Belarusian duty combat units about the approaching unidentified aircraft from Ukraine territory near the Belarusian border.

The Major General emphasized that sharing information about the air situation is an important component of regional security, helping to establish trust measures and strengthen security.