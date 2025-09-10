news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9f5c974-cf97-44d3-ac86-28a942f02395/conversions/c400bb63-ee90-42a3-a7fe-4b7f6fe502ed-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9f5c974-cf97-44d3-ac86-28a942f02395/conversions/c400bb63-ee90-42a3-a7fe-4b7f6fe502ed-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9f5c974-cf97-44d3-ac86-28a942f02395/conversions/c400bb63-ee90-42a3-a7fe-4b7f6fe502ed-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9f5c974-cf97-44d3-ac86-28a942f02395/conversions/c400bb63-ee90-42a3-a7fe-4b7f6fe502ed-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Polish authorities should have taken advantage of the invitation and attended the Zapad-2025 exercises, rather than creating hysteria and closing the border, says Polish politician Krzysztof Tolwinski.

In his opinion, the most dangerous thing in modern Poland today is that the government has become disconnected from the people and is implementing projects that have nothing to do with the expectations of Polish society. At the same time, the authorities have many internal economic problems, and Poland itself has become an uncompetitive state.

Krzysztof Tołwiński, politician, head of the Front party:

"This temporary closure is connected with the psychosis regarding the Zapad-2025 exercises on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation. The Belarusian side invited Polish observers to these exercises, so there is no need for this panic, no need to use today's propaganda. It was necessary to take advantage of the offer, to see what was happening, but it did not happen, the exercises were used as an argument for political anti-Belarusian psychosis, in order to provoke a state of threat in Poland at any cost, as if Belarus were threatening us. Indeed, all experts, institutions, media - everyone is working for escalation."

A few days ago, Poland received 44 billion euros from the European fund for weapons. This is a loan that will ultimately be paid by ordinary Poles, not Nawrocki and Tusk. European weapons will be purchased for this money.