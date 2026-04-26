President of Belarus Congratulates Togo's Leadership on Independence Day

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Togolese President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé on the occasion of the national holiday- Independence Day, BelTA reports, citing the presidential press service.

The Belarusian leader emphasized: "Belarus highly values the level of bilateral relations with Togo and confirms its readiness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas. I am convinced that intensifying political dialogue between Minsk and Lomé, expanding trade and economic ties, and implementing humanitarian projects meet the interests of both countries."

In his congratulatory message, Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the interest in developing cooperation in agriculture, industrial cooperation, fertilizer production, and other areas.

"I am confident that intensifying bilateral cooperation, including ensuring Togo's food security, will contribute to strengthening the excellent ties between our peoples. I invite you to visit the Republic of Belarus at a convenient time to explore its potential and identify joint projects for future implementation," the Belarusian leader noted.