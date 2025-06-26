3.78 BYN
President of Belarus Holds Meeting with Prime Minister of Myanmar
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On 27 June, on the sidelines of the EAEU summit in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, BelTA reports.
The previous talks between the two leaders took place in March this year, when Min Aung Hlaing was on an official visit to Belarus.