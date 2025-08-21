President of Belarus to Give Interview to Chinese Media Corporation on August 22

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e34a3b6-a80e-445a-9ac7-798663713269/conversions/a4a0a9bf-6902-4fa6-a449-d9106667c8f4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e34a3b6-a80e-445a-9ac7-798663713269/conversions/a4a0a9bf-6902-4fa6-a449-d9106667c8f4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e34a3b6-a80e-445a-9ac7-798663713269/conversions/a4a0a9bf-6902-4fa6-a449-d9106667c8f4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e34a3b6-a80e-445a-9ac7-798663713269/conversions/a4a0a9bf-6902-4fa6-a449-d9106667c8f4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On Friday, August 22, the President gives an interview to the Chinese media corporation CGTN, one of the largest media conglomerates in the world.

The conversation will take place on the eve of major international events in China - the SCO Summit and the Victory Parade in Beijing, where the head of the Belarusian state has been invited among the world leaders.

It is planned that Alexander Lukashenko's interview will be shown on the program "Dialogue at the High Level". This is the only weekly program in China that is broadcast in two languages - Chinese and English on the CCTV and CGTN channels.

Over the past few years, about 130 famous world politicians have become its guests. In total, the media corporation includes more than 50 TV channels, over 20 radio frequency ranges for broadcasting within China, and programs in 44 languages for the international audience.

CGTN media resources are available in 143 countries and regions worldwide. The audience reach is over a billion people in China and beyond.