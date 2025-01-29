3.44 RUB
President of Laos Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received a congratulatory message from President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on the occasion of his election victory, BELTA reports.
"I am deeply convinced that under your wise leadership, the Republic of Belarus will continue to develop and prosper. I am very pleased to continue close cooperation with Your Excellency for the further strengthening and expansion of friendly relations and high-level cooperation, mutual understanding, trust, and mutual assistance between the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Republic of Belarus for the benefit of our two peoples, as well as for the sake of peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world," the congratulatory message reads.
Thongloun Sisoulith also wished Alexander Lukashenko good health, happiness, and further success in his noble activity, and well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus.