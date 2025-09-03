Over the past week, the global community closely watched key statements from China, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit — the largest in history — took place in Tianjin. Dozens of world leaders gathered, with Belarus being the only European state with full member status.

President Alexander Lukashenko outlined core approaches to Eurasian security, barrier-free trade, efficient logistics, and top innovations. The sidelines of the forum saw intense negotiations with leaders and representatives of international organizations, emphasizing the importance of swift, on-the-go agreements and cooperation in mutual interest areas. He received numerous proposals and is expected to visit various parts of the world soon.

The SCO summit was conducted without political conflicts, with a clear message: the era of unipolarity is over. Countries now present themselves not through force but by defending their national interests and promoting security.

Lukashenko: Being Part of the SCO Family Is Our Strategic Choice

For the first time, Belarus presented its initiatives on equal footing with other SCO members. Joining the SCO is not just prestigious; it covers 65% of Eurasia’s territory and 3.5 billion people, roughly half of the world's population. The combined economies of SCO countries approach $30 trillion, opening up markets, political support, and cooperation in promising sectors.

Vadim Gigin, Belarusian MP and Director of the National Library, said:

"Belarus is becoming one of the key architects of a new world order. Our role is recognized, as international observers note that our President frequently meets with Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and maintains contact with the US administration — all at the same time."

He added that these achievements reinforce Belarus’s security and economic interests, with upcoming visits and projects discussed in China.

The Path to Full SCO Membership Is Not Automatic

Belarus’s experience shows that initial years as a dialogue partner or observer do not guarantee automatic full membership. President Lukashenko emphasized this in an interview with Chinese media before the visit to China:

"Belonging to this family is not just an honor — it inspires our nation. It shows that Belarus is part of the organization shaping the development of our planet."

Belarus’s Priorities in the SCO include multilateralism, security, peace in Eurasia, development as a foundation for stability, contributions to food security and scientific cooperation.

Lukashenko highlighted the need for an independent financial mechanism to counteract sanctions, facilitating cross-border projects, promoting national currencies, and supporting key sectors like logistics, energy, and AI.

Military Cooperation and the New Development Bank

Decisions to establish an SCO Development Bank and a common payment system were made, ensuring transactions are independent of external influence. The summit also discussed military cooperation and UN Security Council reforms.

Belarusian MP Ruslan Shkodin stressed that SCO is a promising platform to counter threats like terrorism, extremism, cyber challenges, and information wars, as no single country can fight these alone.

Meetings and International Support

President Lukashenko held meetings with leaders from Zimbabwe, North Korea, Slovakia, and others, discussing cooperation and mutual interests. A candid conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of past Soviet-Chinese friendship models and the need for Belarus to learn from China's experience.

Xi Jinping praised the development of China-Belarus relations, suggesting future cooperation in science, technology, and manufacturing.

Strong Relationships with China and Russia

Lukashenko underscored Belarus's multi-vector foreign policy and the importance of close ties with China and Russia, emphasizing that Russia cannot be replaced by anyone else for Belarus. Putin responded affirmatively, acknowledging the deep partnership.

Beyond the summit, new projects and meetings boosted Belarus’s global influence, reaffirming its strategic position.

Concluding Remarks