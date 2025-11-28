A significant diplomatic journey, announced by the President of Belarus, has now taken shape with clear outlines and boundaries: from Kyrgyzstan and the participation of the head of state at the CSTO summit, to Myanmar and the first official visit to this country. The upcoming agenda includes Oman.

Lukashenko on a Working Visit to Oman

Late on November 28th, Alexander Lukashenko arrived on the Arabian Peninsula for a busy working visit. The schedule is densely packed. Negotiations with the Sultan of Oman are planned, reflecting the recent intensification of bilateral cooperation—marked notably by high-level visits and exchanges.

Prospective areas of collaboration were outlined during Lukashenko’s visit to Muscat in 2024. These plans were further developed and formalized into a comprehensive roadmap, signed in Minsk during the Sultan of Oman’s visit in October 2025. The upcoming visit to Oman provides an opportunity to discuss practical steps for advancing previously reached agreements and implementing joint projects across various sectors.

We await official news from Oman, while our correspondents at "First Informational" are summing up the results of President Lukashenko’s visit to Myanmar.

Lukashenko’s visit to Naypyidaw marked a strategic leap for Belarus into a colossal new market—nearly 60 million people, and a demand for everything from tractors to medicines. It was here that President Lukashenko held negotiations that could reshape the economic landscape of the region.

Official Visit of the Belarusian President to Myanmar

The anticipation in Naypyidaw was palpable, evident in the grandeur of the meeting. An eye-catching protocol element was the cavalry—symbolic of friendship—and notably, a street named Minsk now adorns the capital.

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, fought tooth and nail for its independence from Britain, endured civil wars, and only in the 21st century has it achieved stability and a voice on the political stage.

Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia, notes:

"The very fact of Lukashenko’s visit to Myanmar signifies diversification, development, and the search for new cooperation opportunities and partners in this region. Not just the major players like China, India, Vietnam, Laos, and possibly Indonesia and Malaysia—countries that are more developed— but also those that lag slightly behind their Asian neighbors in development, represent an even more intriguing market."

2025 — A Historic Year for Belarus-Myanmar Relations

A splendid ceremony is, of course, a fine gesture, but the real mission of the President was practical: Minsk and Naypyidaw have a serious joint action plan.

Belarus’s support for Myanmar during its difficult times is not mere rhetoric. In March 2025, the country was struck by a devastating earthquake that claimed 1,600 lives. Belarusian rescuers helped in relief efforts. On the international stage, the two nations stand together.

Aung Hlain, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s Armed Forces and Acting President of Myanmar (Naypyidaw, 28.11.2025), expressed gratitude:

"Thank you for your support on the international arena. Belarus became a partner in BRICS last year, and I want to congratulate you on that. Myanmar now seeks to join the SCO and BRICS, and we ask for your support. We also wish to elevate our status within the EAEU to that of a partner country."

Following tectonic shifts in Myanmar’s political landscape, the country is now turning its attention to economic "housekeeping": with a population of 55 million, it offers a vast market ripe for entry.

Lukashenko noted that parliamentary elections are scheduled in Myanmar at the end of 2025. He emphasized that the steps taken by Myanmar’s leadership ahead of this event are unprecedentedly democratic.

"As a friend, I remind you that these elections are for your people, and they must primarily serve the interests of Myanmar’s citizens. Your country has a great future—trust my experience. The only issue you need to solve is ensuring social stability," he said.

He also highlighted that a plan of joint actions and a road map for 2026–2028 had been approved during negotiations, detailing specific initiatives in Belarus-Myanmar relations.

"A crucial part of this plan is humanitarian cooperation—education, healthcare, culture. You can count on us in this area. Come to Belarus, look around, choose, and decide. Whatever we can do for Myanmar, we will do," he assured.

Summary of President Lukashenko’s Visit to Myanmar

One of the key results was the signing of 29 documents, including the abolition of visas—Myanmar, like Belarus, is under Western sanctions.

Sergei Balmashov, expert at the Institute of the Middle East (Russia), comments:

"Western countries have left entire segments of Myanmar’s economy untouched, providing Belarus with excellent opportunities—everything from dairy products to construction and heavy machinery—considering Myanmar’s specific needs."

Before concluding the visit, a significant ceremonial event took place: planting a tree—symbolic of recognition—and a traditional Buddhist ceremony representing prosperity.