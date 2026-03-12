"This is the best option" - Lukashenko sees U.S. attempting to withdraw from conflict with Iran

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reckons the United States is attempting to withdraw from the conflict with Iran. He stated this while answering journalists' questions, BelTA reports.

According to the President, the conflict with Iran is currently relatively calm: "And the question is: what to do? Trump says, 'What? We've already bombed everything there, there's nothing for us to do there.' This is an attempt to get out of this situation."

"And Donald Trump is right about that. This is the best option," Lukashenko stated. "Let them say they've already bombed everything there. But get out (of the war – BelTA). Because things will get worse."