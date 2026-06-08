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"We are coming to you as friends, not neocolonialists," Lukashenko on Belarus' philosophy in Africa
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"We are coming to you as friends, not neocolonialists," Lukashenko on Belarus' philosophy in Africanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ecf11bf6-b687-44f5-9a15-99b3b94aa1ba/conversions/f1699518-9f04-4197-bb8b-7187c1a01925-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ecf11bf6-b687-44f5-9a15-99b3b94aa1ba/conversions/f1699518-9f04-4197-bb8b-7187c1a01925-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ecf11bf6-b687-44f5-9a15-99b3b94aa1ba/conversions/f1699518-9f04-4197-bb8b-7187c1a01925-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ecf11bf6-b687-44f5-9a15-99b3b94aa1ba/conversions/f1699518-9f04-4197-bb8b-7187c1a01925-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Following talks in Minsk with Ghanaian leader John Dramani Mahama, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters that Belarusians are coming to Africa as friends, not as neocolonialists, BELTA reports.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus supports the Ghanaian President in his efforts to restore historical justice and recognize the tragic pages of world history associated with transatlantic human trafficking, colonialism, and the centuries-long oppression of African peoples. In this regard, the head of state spoke about Belarusian philosophy in Africa.
"The main philosophy of our movement in Africa is that we are not neocolonialists – we are coming to you." "as friends," he emphasized.