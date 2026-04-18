“We Can Live Well – And Better”: Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Every Real Chance to Rise Higher

MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has voiced firm confidence that his country possesses all the real conditions needed to live not just adequately, but well — and better than it does today.

In his continuing interview with RT, broadcast by state news agency BELTA, the president acknowledged the external pressures, sanctions and deliberate attempts to harm Belarus, yet insisted the nation continues to live and move forward.

“It is very dangerous for a president to say that we live well,” Lukashenko remarked, “because life contains both the good and the bad in abundance. But I have always told my people: we live exactly as we deserve. We have genuine opportunities to live better — even to live well. The question is whether each of us is ready to seize them.

”The president stressed that the state’s duty is clear: to create the conditions for a normal, honest and fair life. At the same time, any attempt to break the law, act unjustly or enrich oneself at the expense of others is met with uncompromising force.